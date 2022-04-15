Ship stranded off US East Coast delights curious, worries environmentalists

PASADENA, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Holding binoculars and toting folding chairs the sightseers are laser-focused: the objective is to see the massive container ship Ever Forward, which has been stranded for a month in the mud of the US East Coast's Chesapeake Bay.

Some bring their families, while others come with friends, popping a squat at the best vantage point around - a park in the city of Pasadena, Maryland which offers an easy view of the vessel that is lodged in some 6m of muck a few hundred yards from shore.

"Even with the storms we get here in the bay, we don't get ships grounding like this," said Mr Frederick Schroeder, a retiree who travelled from nearby Baltimore with his camera and telephoto lens to document the spectacle, which he called "a once in a lifetime thing".

The hulking vessel, owned by the Taiwan-based company Evergreen, became stuck on the night of March 13 after missing a turn into deeper water.

The ship, measuring approximately 1,100 feet long and capable of carrying nearly 12,000 containers, is one of many that ply the heavily trafficked waters of the Chesapeake, a gigantic estuary whose banks harbour both the city of Baltimore and Port of Virginia, the second- and third-most substantial ports on the US East Coast.

Tugs and dredge boats

The Ever Forward's misadventure in the Chesapeake is reminiscent of that of the similarly named Ever Given, another Evergreen container ship which famously became stuck in a sandbank in the Suez Canal in March 2021, blocking traffic for almost a week.

The US Coast Guard has been at work trying to dislodge the Ever Forward for more than three weeks, assisted by tugs and dredge boats, but so far without success.

In recent days, cranes have surrounded the ship, labouring to unburden it of as many containers as possible to make the vessel lighter.

Asked by AFP, the Coast Guard said that a total of more than 130 containers had been unloaded so far, but that even more would be removed before a new attempt to refloat the boat - the date for which is still to be determined.

"The skipper who ran aground, he must be beyond embarrassment to do such a thing," said Mr John Zeglin, a nearly 80-year-old retiree who travelled to see the Ever Forward from Bethesda, Maryland, a Washington suburb about an hour's drive from the ship.

'Osprey abundance'

Mr Doug Myers, a scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, an environmental association, told AFP he was alarmed at the possibility of a hull breach, potentially releasing hundreds of gallons of fuel.

"Anytime a vessel is aground, you do have that risk," said Mr Myers, who says he has a lot of experience with oil spills, particularly from having worked in Texas in the 1990s.