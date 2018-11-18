Ship cabins turned into officials' rooms

ABOARD THE PACIFIC JEWEL (Papua New Guinea) • A quoits deck, plunge pools and sunset yoga: For security and logistical reasons, thousands of delegates and journalists attending this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum have very unusual quarters - on hulking cruise ships moored offshore.

"Like nothing on Earth" screams the slogan in huge dark lettering against their gleaming white hulls, off Papua New Guinea's crime-ridden capital of Port Moresby.

The 245m Pacific Jewel, where mainly journalists are housed, has 14 decks and berths for nearly 1,700 people ranging from small interior cabins to spacious suites with an ocean view.

Summit organisers turned to the cruise ships amid a lack of sufficient facilities in the Papua New Guinean capital, where this year's summit is taking place. The Pacific Island nation is the poorest of the 21 countries in Apec.

The other concern was security - how to keep officials from around the world safe in Port Moresby, rated one of the most dangerous cities on earth.

Unsurprisingly, security is tight both on board and on shore. Moored just 1km from the Pacific Jewel lurk two menacing warships. Small police inflatables and Jet Skis patrol nearby waters constantly.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE