Shell-shocked families refuse evacuation from Ukraine front

LYSYCHANSK, UKRAINE (AFP) - The giant policeman in military fatigues and combat helmet was losing patience with the tiny woman staring at his chest and flatly refusing to evacuate from the Ukrainian front.

Whistling shells had just resumed smashing into buildings across the war-shattered industrial city of Lysychansk.

Ms Angelina Abakumova stood a little closer to her two children outside a shelter where she had spent the past month living in a pitch-black bunker and did not budge.

Policeman Viktor Levchenko pointed to the sky in exasperation and tried to coax the mother into an armoured truck waiting to make a mad dash past Russian artillery positions to a slightly safer corner of Ukraine.

"Seriously, tell me - what are you still doing here with the children," the professional athlete turned regional traffic police chief demanded in a booming voice.

"Do you understand that this is a war zone?"

The 30-year-old mother nodded in silence and stood her ground.

Mr Levchenko gave the mother a hard stare and told her that she and her children could soon die.

Then he told her that her presence was undermining the entire Ukrainian war effort by making the army focus on shielding civilians instead of fighting the Russians.

Then he gave up.

"We will be back tomorrow and I expect to see you here ready with your things. These children have to be evacuated to a safe place," he said in a huff.

"I am not changing my mind," Ms Abakumova whispered on her way back to her basement.

"It is dangerous here now. Then it changes and it becomes dangerous over there. What is the point of going back and forth?"