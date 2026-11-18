Nov 18 - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday she had a "very good meeting" with her US counterpart Donald Trump as the two countries pursue negotiations aimed at easing trade tensions.

"We continue to make progress on our shared agenda," Sheinbaum added in a post on X after the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Mexico, whose economy is deeply intertwined with that of the US, is seeking relief from US tariffs as negotiations continue after Washington in July declined to extend the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement for another 16-year term.

"President Trump was briefed on the progress of the discussions that the secretary of economy has been holding with his counterparts in the United States, and we can say that we are very far along," Sheinbaum said during a press conference, adding that Trump was "in a very good mood."

She said she would meet the US president again during the G20 meeting, which will take place in Miami in December, without providing further details.

The outcome of the negotiations is critical for manufacturers on both sides of the border. The two countries are each other's biggest trading partners and exchanged about $779 billion in goods in the first nine months of this year, while supply chains in industries such as auto manufacturing routinely span the border.

Mexico's deputy economy minister for foreign trade, Luis Rosendo Gutierrez, said last week that Mexico's immediate priority was securing relief from US Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos. Around 80% of Mexican exports to the US already enter tariff-free, according to Gutierrez.

Mexico has also sought to reassure Washington that closer relations with China will not undermine its US trade relationship, while simultaneously cracking down on Asian goods that US officials fear could reach their market through Mexico.

Trump last week threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if it failed to stop migrant caravans from reaching the US border. Mexico says the caravan that prompted the threat remains far to the south in Chiapas, where officials said on Tuesday it had dwindled to 781 people and authorities were seeking to persuade migrants to return to their home countries. REUTERS