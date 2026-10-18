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Serious incident at Canada military base in Alberta causes major fire, Carney says

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CALGARY, Oct 17 - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday that a "serious incident" had caused a major fire at a military base in northern Alberta.

• The incident took place at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, about 210 km (130 miles) east of Edmonton, Carney posted on social media.

• A spokeswoman for Canada's Department of National Defense said the government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

• The municipality of Wainwright said the fire crossed the base fence into the nearby district earlier in the day and was being actively managed.

• No evacuation orders have been issued.

• CFB Wainwright is one of the busiest Army bases in Canada. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.