Serious incident at Canada military base in Alberta causes major fire, Carney says
CALGARY, Oct 17 - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday that a "serious incident" had caused a major fire at a military base in northern Alberta.
• The incident took place at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, about 210 km (130 miles) east of Edmonton, Carney posted on social media.
• A spokeswoman for Canada's Department of National Defense said the government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.
• The municipality of Wainwright said the fire crossed the base fence into the nearby district earlier in the day and was being actively managed.
• No evacuation orders have been issued.
• CFB Wainwright is one of the busiest Army bases in Canada. REUTERS