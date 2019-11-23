Seoul welcomes PM Lee and wife

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee were given a ceremonial welcome at Incheon Airport in South Korea yesterday morning. After a four-day visit to Mexico, PM Lee is in Seoul for a bilateral visit until tomorrow, during which he will meet and be hosted to an official lunch by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Next Monday and Tuesday, PM Lee will attend the Asean-Republic of Korea (ROK) Commemorative Summit in Busan, where he and other Asean leaders will join Mr Moon in commemorating the 30th anniversary of Asean-ROK dialogue relations. 

