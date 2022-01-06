Seeing double in Pasir Ris

A double rainbow forming over Bistro At The Park in Pasir Ris after a late afternoon shower on Tuesday.

Rainy and cool weather will continue into the first few days of the new year, but the rain is likely to ease in the second week of the month.

Winds are expected to blow from the north-west or north-east due to the prevailing north-east monsoon conditions, bringing wetter and cooler weather to the region.

