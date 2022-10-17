Sea level rise now menaces Sweden, a Viking bastion of uplifted land

STOCKHOLM - About 1,000 years ago, a Viking woman named Ingrid built a wharf to load ships at a bay on the Swedish coast and commemorated the site with a looping runic inscription on a grey boulder.

Today Ingrid’s harbour, surrounded by birch and pine trees, is high and dry, on land 5 metres above sea level and 20 km inland from coastal Stockholm, on the Baltic Sea.

Land across much of the Nordic region has been rebounding since the end of the Ice Age about 12,000 years ago, as a heavy smothering of ice up to 3 km thick melted away.

That rise should make the region an unlikely candidate to suffer problems from a global rise in ocean levels as seas warm and glaciers melt - a threat for many low-lying nations and coastal cities around the world, from Shanghai to Miami.

But these days, yellow cranes, barges and fleets of bulldozers, trucks and other construction machinery clog the heart of Stockholm - a sign that even Sweden’s luck as a bastion against rising oceans is running out.

The country is spending 11.5 billion Swedish crowns (S$1.44 billion) to upgrade water-control gates and locks in an effort to keep Lake Mälaren - a source of drinking water for 2 million people - protected from the Baltic Sea at the point the two meet in Stockholm.

Global sea levels are rising about 4 mm a year, double the rate of the 20th century, and may soon overtake the 5 mm annual rise in land elevation in the Stockholm region.

The lake is still 70cm above current sea level and the Slussen project, due for completion in 2025, is designed to fend off a worst-case increase in sea levels of up to 2m in the coming century.

During storm surges, Slussen’s gates will prevent salty Baltic water from reaching the 120-km-long freshwater lake. Another key function of the project is to channel excess water from the lake out to sea after heavy rains or the spring snow melt, to prevent flooding.

“We’re lucky to have this post-glacial uplift,” said Sofie Schöld, an expert on rising oceans at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute.

The country has gained about 10,000 sq km of land - an area about the size of Jamaica - since Viking times, experts say.

But the pace is slowing, and “Sweden now definitely has headaches about rising sea levels”, Schöld said.

Hotter, higher

Global temperatures have risen more than 1.2 degrees Celsius) since pre-industrial times and are now swiftly approaching a 1.5 deg C degrees of warming mark that scientists fear could herald a transition to far costlier and deadlier climate change impacts.

The 2015 Paris Agreement, a pact among almost 200 nations, set a goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 deg C while “pursuing efforts” for 1.5 deg C.

But with fossil fuel use still rising globally, despite pledges to slash emissions, 1.5 deg C of warming could be passed within a decade, top climate scientists say.

They fear that could trigger irreversible ecological tipping points, from surging sea levels as polar ice melts to spiking temperatures as methane - a potent driver of warming - escapes thawing permafrost.