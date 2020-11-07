Sea change: How keeping Antarctica frozen could save the world

It feels apt that the southernmost continent of Antarctica, whipped by harsh winds and covered in ice, should be relegated to the end of the world, beyond the realm of human existence.

Yet, life in any other part of the planet would not be the same if the world were to lose this icy desert.

Recent scientific reports have pointed to the importance of the frozen parts of the world for global climate, health and well-being – even for people living far from the poles.

One important role of Antarctica is being the world’s largest frozen reservoir of water. As temperatures warm and its land ice melts, the meltwater has nowhere to go but into the ocean.

As sea levels continue to rise, low-lying parts of the world could disappear from the maps, says sea-level rise expert Benjamin Horton from Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Antarctica’s remoteness won’t keep it away from climate change

Antarctica is important in other ways as well, one of which is to cool the waters around the continent.

Cold water holds more oxygen, which is constantly being whisked into the ocean surface by the harsh Antarctic winds.

And as sea ice forms, the salt left behind dissolves into the surrounding water, making the waters surrounding the continent saltier.

Denser than warm fresh water, the cold, salty water sinks. The result is the formation of oxygen-rich Antarctic Bottom Water, which flows to the other connected ocean basins on a great oceanic conveyor belt, helping to ventilate the deep seas of the world and allowing marine creatures to thrive.

The Indian, Pacific and Atlantic oceans all meet in the Southern Ocean.

“Deep water from Antarctica fills and cools most of the deep oceans on Earth and helps to drive the whole global ocean circulation.” Dr Andy Smith, science leader of the ice dynamics and palaeoclimate team at the British Antarctic SurveY

Moreover, the sinking water in Antarctica is likely to stay in the depths of the oceans for about 1,000 years – locking away the carbon from the atmosphere, says Dr Elin Darelius, an Antarctic scientist based at the Bjerknes Centre for Climate Research in Norway.

Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that traps heat on the planet and is primarily responsible for the rising temperatures on the planet.

“Deep water formation is a central link in the global ocean circulation,” she tells The Straits Times.

“Changes in the deep water formation could affect this global circulation, which redistributes heat, nutrients and carbon around the world.”



The 11km-long and narrow Lemaire Channel is a sight to behold at every turn. Its typography could dramatically change as sea levels continue to rise. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



First-hand glimpse of the continent of ice and snow

Despite the importance of the poles to global climate and ocean circulation patterns, they are often out of sight, out of mind for those living in more hospitable, less remote climes.

Last November, The Straits Times had a chance to visit the continent of ice and snow on board Dynasty Travel’s inaugural Antarctica Expedition Cruise, which sailed on Nov 21 with about 200 Singaporeans on board.

Dynasty Travel had chartered the Ocean Atlantic – an ice-class vessel operated by the Denmark-based Albatros Expeditions – which took us from Ushuaia, the southernmost point of South America, to the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula.

Geographers divide Antarctica into three regions: East and West Antarctica, and the Antarctic Peninsula.

The peninsula is a curved extension of the continent that extends nearly 400km north of the Antarctic Circle and points towards the southern tip of South America.

It took about two days for us to sail the Drake Passage, the 800km-wide body of water separating South America from the Antarctic Peninsula, which is known for its rough seas.

As the ship rocked and rolled its way across the passage, we were constantly reminded by the expedition crew to use the handrails lining the walls: “One hand for you, one hand for the ship!”



Tourists going up the scenic slopes at Damoy Point. Sites like this are threatened as sea levels could rise by 1m by 2100, but experts warn that projections could exceed that as there are compound factors, like the thermal expansion of seawater as the world heats up. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



Yet, the cause of the tumultuous seas dreaded by travellers (though the ST crew thankfully suffered no sea sickness) is one of the reasons Antarctica is so cold.

The Southern Ocean, which encircles Antarctica, occupies the only band of latitudes on earth where ocean waters circle the globe. The Drake Passage is the narrowest point of the Southern Ocean.

Without any land masses in the way, a vast ocean current can develop unimpeded, circling from west to east around Antarctica.

Called the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, it is the world’s largest ocean current, with a flow equivalent to about 150 times the flow of all the world’s rivers combined, says the Australian Antarctic Survey on its website.

“The massive flow of the (current) is driven by some of the strongest winds on the planet... The strong winds also create some of the largest waves encountered in the ocean.”

Some scientists believe that this current helped keep Antarctica isolated, and reduced oceanic heat transport to the continent from the warmer areas farther north.

A dominant scientific hypothesis is that this oceanic “barrier” helped Antarctica become what it is today: a continent unlike any other, with mountains and valleys draped in ice.



Port Lockroy is home to the only post office in Antarctica and also to some gentoo penguins, which like to nest on the rocks there. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



Penguins are the canaries in the coal mine for warming in Antarctica

The Antarctic tundra, like the tropical rainforests of South-east Asia, is never silent.

Yet, the soundscapes could not be more dissimilar. In the forest, insects buzz, reptiles hiss and birds chirp, but as we neared the South Pole, it was the landscape that resounded.

Waves crashed against the boat. Winds howled through the gaps in ice and rock, and sea ice crackled like hot oil in a wok.

But the icy continent and the ocean surrounding it are far from barren.



A humpback whale, with its baleen clearly seen, feeding on krill in the Gerlache Strait.



Chinstrap penguins trekking up the steep slopes of Half Moon Island to reach their nests.



The mating season of penguins is short and the ritual is also brief – it lasts less than a minute.



Penguins travel by walking or paddling across the snow on their bellies. Their waterproof feathers protect them from the cold.



Sea ice is also crucial to marine animals, like this pair of crabeater seals using it as a platform to rest.



A skua, one of the largest scavenger birds in the region, landing next to a sleeping seal.



The sooty albatross, found only in the southern hemisphere, is a medium-sized albatross with a 2m wingspan.



A Weddell seal checking its surroundings after waking up from a nap.



A lone crabeater seal napping on a floating bed of ice, oblivious to the sound of cameras snapping away.



The wildlife sightings started almost as soon as the Ocean Atlantic left the port in Ushuaia. Albatrosses and petrels kept pace with the ship as we made our way across Drake’s Passage. Orcas and humpback whales appeared when we were closer to our destination, with seabirds like skuas, snowy sheathbills and the most iconic of Antarctic animals – penguins.

Penguins tell the health of the Antarctic ecosystem



A gentoo penguin calling out after emerging from a swim at Cuverville Island. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



Of all the creatures we spotted during our voyage, the penguins were the most comedic. Their clumsy gait on land was a far cry from the graceful swoop of the albatross, and even though they were more graceful in the water, they still inspired more “awws” than “whoas” from us.

Yet, in a warming world, these pot-bellied birds are turning out to be important indicators of the health of the Antarctic ecosystem. A preliminary study by ornithologists on Elephant Island off Antarctica showed that chinstrap penguin numbers may have fallen by more than half, with warming temperatures a likely cause of the decline, reported the National Geographic in February. In January, researchers found fewer than half of the 123,000 nests identified by scientists back in 1971, when the last census of the chinstrap penguins took place. Mr Gerard Baker, a polar historian who has worked for more than two decades in the Antarctic region, has observed first-hand the changes in penguin compositions. “We’re seeing the expansion in range of penguins that are better adapted to a warmer climate, such as the gentoo penguins,” says Mr Baker, who was also onboard the Ocean Atlantic during last November’s expedition cruise. “They are taking over some places in the Antarctic Peninsula that were once the home of the Adelie penguin, which is moving farther south because it is adapted to colder places.”

The Australian Antarctic Division's website says four of the 18 penguin species live in Antarctica.

Mr Ivan Choo, Wildlife Reserves Singapore's assistant curator of birds, says that as seas warm, krill populations could decline, resulting in a decline of fish that penguins feed on.

Krill, which are tiny crustaceans, form the basis of many food chains in the oceans around Antarctica.

Mr Choo adds: “The loss of sea ice from warming temperatures also results in fewer nesting sites for species, such as the emperor penguin, that breed and raise their young almost exclusively on sea ice. Overfishing also directly leads to a decrease in their food supply.”

Mr Baker says that while fishing and tourism can be regulated to reduce their impact on Antarctica’s pristine environment, the changing climate could pose a threat to the icy continent.

Research is continuing by various groups of scientists to quantify the effects of climate change on Antarctica and its ice, and how ocean circulation patterns are affected as the world warms.

Studies show that one of the clearest signs of global warming on Antarctica is the accelerating rates of ice loss.



Wedged between a coastline and a calving glacier, the historical site of Brown Station at Paradise Bay will be one of the first to bear the effects of climate change and sea-level rise. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



Ice sheets are large blocks of ice that extend at least 50,000 sq km, as defined by the National Snow and Ice Data Centre. Currently, there are two ice sheets on the planet – Antarctica in the southern hemisphere and Greenland in the north. The British Antarctic Survey’s Dr Smith says direct observation of the Antarctic ice sheet started in the 1970s, when satellite technology made it possible. Higher-quality oceanic observations – collected through the use of high-tech structures known as Argo floats, which are equipped with sensors that can detect temperature and salinity, among other parameters – came later in the 1990s, he says. The Antarctic ice sheet has changed throughout the centuries. But Dr Smith adds: “Going back as far as we have records, the simple result of all these studies is that ice loss from Antarctica has increased over time and that the amount of ice lost continues to get greater each year.”

Lessons for tropical Singapore from the land of ice

Antarctica is also not exempt from the effects of heat accumulating in the atmosphere.

The burning of fossil fuels for energy, or the clearing of forests for development or agriculture, releases heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Such greenhouse gases are a global currency, says Singapore Management University climate scientist Winston Chow. They have the same impact on the global climate, no matter where they are emitted.

And though tropical Singapore could not be more different from Antarctica, the fates of both regions are closely intertwined.

NTU’s Professor Horton, who is from the university’s Earth Observatory of Singapore, says sea-level rise is a major threat for the Republic. There are two processes driving it, he adds. Water expands in volume when it is heated, and the thermal expansion of water was the main driver of sea-level rise in the 20th century, raising levels at a rate of about 2mm to 3mm a year, he says. But now, rising sea levels are coming from accelerating rates of ice melt dumping water into the ocean. “What we’ve observed in the 21st century is the rate of sea-level rise has gone up to 3mm to 4mm a year.”

“Thermal expansion is still occurring, but the ice sheets are now the dominant contributor to rising sea levels.” Professor Benjamin Horton, sea-level rise expert from Nanyang Technological University

The two ice sheets on the planet, Greenland and Antarctica, together contain more than 99 per cent of freshwater ice on Earth, says the National Snow and Ice Data Centre in the United States. The Antarctic Ice Sheet is the larger of the two, extending almost 14 million sq km – roughly the area of the contiguous United States and Mexico combined, says the centre on its website.



The colossal ice sheet of Antarctica is the size of the contiguous United States and Mexico combined. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



At Neko Harbour, glaciers calve frequently, often sending tsunamis across the bay. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



“If all of Greenland is melted, it will contribute 6m to sea-level rise,” says Prof Horton. But the impact is much greater for Antarctica, he says. If the Antarctic Ice Sheet melts completely, sea levels could go up by about 60m.

It could take centuries for both ice sheets to melt completely at the current rates of warming, but Prof Horton cautions that because the Antarctic Ice Sheet is so massive, only a small percentage of it has to melt before coastlines around the world are affected.

Already, cities such as the Indonesian capital of Jakarta are experiencing severe flooding events that can be linked to local factors, such as land subsidence from groundwater extraction.

But as is the case with many other extreme weather events around the world, climate change just makes things worse.

For Jakarta, rising sea levels are lapping away at an already sinking city.

Two tiny islands in South Sumatra have already disappeared as a result of rising sea levels driven by climate change, according to environmental group Indonesian Forum for the Environment.

The Singapore link

Earlier estimates had indicated that global mean sea levels could rise by up to 1m by 2100.

But a new scientific report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in September last year indicated that sea levels could rise faster than that.

The special report on the oceans and cryosphere noted that if the amount of planet-warming emissions remains high, sea-level rise in the centuries ahead could exceed rates of several centimetres a year, instead of the current increase measured in millimetres a year.

Prof Horton says Singapore might also experience higher rates of sea level rise than the global mean.

“If an ice sheet melts, its gravitational attraction decreases and sea levels around it can go down,” he says.

“Conversely, regions far from a melting ice sheet, such as Singapore, will see a rise in sea level greater than the global average.”

The Centre for Climate Research Singapore says sea-level rise in tropical areas could be up to 30 per cent more than the global average. A spokesman for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment says: “This is a complex science and the centre will be undertaking more studies to improve our understanding on the impact of mass loss from ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica on sea levels in Singapore and our region.” Singapore is well aware of its vulnerability. The ministry spokesman says the Republic’s third national climate change study is expected to be completed by 2022. “Using these latest projections, we will then refine our adaptation plans, including our plans for coastal protection,” he adds.



An aerial view of a polder site at Pulau Tekong. PHOTO: HOUSING BOARD

