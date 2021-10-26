Scientists fear 'game-changing' risk of climate tipping points

PARIS • World leaders may be going into the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow with the do-or-die goal of limiting global warming at 1.5 deg C, but breaching that cap is not what keeps scientists awake at night.

The real disaster scenario begins with the triggering of invisible climate tripwires known as tipping points, and Earth's complex, interlocking climate system is full of them.

"Climate tipping points are a game-changing risk - an existential threat - and we need to do everything within our power to avoid them," said Professor Tim Lenton, director of the Global Systems Institute at University of Exeter.

If temperatures rise enough to melt the ice sheets atop Greenland and West Antarctica, it could lift oceans by over a dozen metres.

The Amazon tropical forest, upon which we depend to soak up carbon pollution, could turn into savannah.

"We have seen a number of tipping points already in coral reefs and polar systems, and more are likely in the near term," the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in a draft report on climate impacts, due to be out in February, obtained by Agence France-Presse.

In most cases, reversing the changes set in motion would be beyond the grasp of humanity for many generations, if not millennia.

Earth-altering tipping points have different temperature thresholds. Scientists know these tripwires are there, but not exactly where they lie.

If thawing permafrost gives up as much carbon dioxide (CO2) as humanity stops emitting, we will find ourselves fighting a war on two fronts: on top of the struggle to slash our own emissions, we would have to cope with those generated by the planet itself.

Scientists count about 15 significant tipping points in the planet's climate system. Some are regional, others are global, all are interconnected. Those least resistant to global warming and closest to a point of no return are tropical coral reefs, the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, alpine glaciers, Arctic summer sea ice and the Amazon forest.

Parts of the climate system more resistant to rising temperatures include the global currents that redistribute heat through the oceans, the Arctic jet stream, the Indian monsoon, El Ninos in the Pacific, and desertification in the Sahel.

While scientists have long been aware of the danger that tipping points pose, part of the problem has been the inability of climate models - built to track gradual, linear change - to anticipate the timing or impact of abrupt shocks.

"Just because tipping points are challenging to predict doesn't mean they can be ignored," Prof Lenton said.

A new wave of research is focusing on how sudden shifts triggered by tipping points ripple across the climate system, leading to possible chain reactions.

Accelerating melt-off from the Greenland ice sheet, for example, is almost certainly slowing down the conveyor belt of ocean currents known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (Amoc).

This, in turn, could push Earth's tropical rain belt southwards and weaken the African and Asian monsoons, upon which hundreds of millions depend for rain-fed crops.

Scientists cannot rule out the possibility that the Amoc will stall altogether, as it has in the past. If this happened, European winters would become much harsher and sea levels in the North Atlantic basin could rise substantially.

Earth's past tells us that continuing greenhouse gas emissions "could tip the global climate into a permanent hot state", according to a recent IPCC report.

Think of it as the ultimate tipping point: "hothouse Earth".

The last time atmospheric concentrations of CO2 matched today's levels, some three million years ago, temperatures were at least 3 deg C more and sea levels 5m to 25m higher.

A combination of more carbon pollution and emissions from permafrost and dying forests "might set us on such a trajectory in little more than a century", said Professor Jan Zalasiewicz, a palaeobiology professor at the University of Leicester.

Professor Johan Rockstrom, director at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said a 2 deg C cap on warming was "not a social or economic choice, it is actually a planetary boundary".

"The moment that the Earth system flips over from being self-cooling - which it still is - to self-warming, that is the moment that we lose control," he said.

