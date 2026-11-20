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Scientists are learning more about the rare Ebola virus in Congo outbreak

LONDON, Nov 20 - More than six months into a devastating Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, scientists and medics are beginning to gain a better understanding of the rare Bundibugyo version of the virus, which they hope can help explain its rapid spread and, ultimately, stop it.

There have been more than 11,000 cases and over 5,500 deaths so far, with the Bundibugyo virus spreading at double the pace of the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the largest on record. There are no licensed treatments or vaccines to fight it.

The outbreak’s location in a part of eastern Congo already facing a humanitarian crisis could be complicating what scientists are finding, several experts said, and cautioned against drawing early conclusions as data is limited, varied and often difficult to collect.

“There are so many different factors to compare across outbreaks, even within outbreaks — it is really hard,” said Daniel Bausch, a member of the World Health Organization’s Ebola emergency committee and visiting professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute in Switzerland.

Catherine Smallwood, the WHO's Ebola incident manager, said teams were gathering evidence to help better inform the response.

“Soon we’ll be able to make some bold statements about what’s the same, what’s different, and what we need to adjust,” she said.

BLEEDING LESS COMMON

A key area of investigation centers on Bundibugyo’s symptoms, particularly in children, WHO and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention officials told Reuters.

Infection with Ebola can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding.

But bleeding is only occurring in around 5% to 10% of confirmed cases in the Bundibugyo outbreak, said Yap Boum, Africa CDC’s deputy Ebola incident manager, making it less common than in outbreaks of the more prevalent Ebola, Zaire.

This makes the disease easier to confuse with other more common illnesses like malaria, which Boum said could have contributed to the late detection of the outbreak alongside early challenges with diagnosis, as the tests designed for other Ebola species do not pick up Bundibugyo.

It is also making it harder to track the spread, as many people do not suspect Ebola and seek care. Around 70% of patients are still dying in their communities rather than in healthcare centres.

While the outbreak was declared in May, the WHO and Africa CDC believe transmission may have been occurring months before that.

Jean-Jacques Muyembe, co-discoverer of Ebola and the head of Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research, said bleeding was also occurring later in the disease for some patients.

Bausch said many scientists now think bleeding is less of a hallmark symptom of all Ebola disease than they used to based on data gathered over years, although it seems even more rare for Bundibugyo patients.

RISK TO CHILDREN

In young children, the situation is even more complex, said the WHO's Smallwood.

Gastrointestinal symptoms are more common than fever, complicating early diagnosis and treatment, which could also be a reason why children are being disproportionately affected, she said.

There have been 1,207 confirmed cases of Ebola in children under the age of 5, and 844 of them have died, roughly 7 in 10, according to the latest data from the Congolese ministry of health and the WHO.

That is higher than among adults, for whom the fatality rate is around 50%, which is above previous Bundibugyo outbreaks but below the typical rates for Zaire, Muyembe and other types of Ebola, which can be up to 80% without treatment.

REMAINING QUESTIONS

There are still many questions that need further study, half-a-dozen leading experts said, including how common it is for patients to experience mild symptoms, as well as the long-term implications of infection for survivors. Around 700 survivors have enrolled in a study and support schemes, the WHO said.

Genomic sequencing, which previously found distinct differences from more common Ebola viruses, shows Bundibugyo is not changing rapidly or becoming more transmissible.

But Sylvie Jonckheere, Médecins Sans Frontières' emerging and reemerging infectious diseases adviser, said research remained a challenge when so many cases were still not being identified before victims die in the community.

“If we don't find the ones that are severely sick, what is our hope of finding the ones that are only mildly sick?” she said.

Prompt access to good care massively improves the chance of survival, the experts said.

Several experts noted that progress in stamping out the outbreak in some of the early hotspots demonstrated that standard control measures, like isolating patients, do work. Like Zaire, this virus seems only to transmit when patients are symptomatic.

But the big research question remains what vaccines and treatments could be effective.

A trial of Merck’s Ervebo vaccine, developed to prevent Zaire, is assessing whether it might offer cross-protection for Bundibugyo.

New vaccines developed for Bundibugyo specifically will also enter trials soon, and medics are testing prophylactic antivirals and treatments in Congo from Gilead Sciences and Mapp Biopharmaceutical.

“When we started, we said there are no vaccines, no treatments," Boum said. "If we start proving we have some efficacy... it becomes a game changer.” REUTERS