Schumer led Democrats to big Senate win. Now, some say they need a new leader

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks next to Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) during a press conference following a weekly Democrat policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 - Chuck Schumer led Senate Democrats through November's midterm elections that gave them a decisive 56-seat majority. Progressives responded with a collective "thank you, next," arguing he should now make way for a successor.

Critics say Schumer's decades in Washington, his age and his close ties to the party establishment make him ill-suited to lead a caucus increasingly shaped by younger, anti-establishment lawmakers.

"We write first to thank you," leaders of the populist Working Families Party, which backs like-minded Democratic candidates in elections, said in a November 13 letter to Schumer that called for a generational leadership change.

"If you step aside at the height of a victory you helped secure, you would show voters that the Democratic Party heeded their call for change. The new majority can begin its work united and focused on fighting for the people who elected them."

The top Democrat in the Senate for the past decade, Schumer, who turns 76 on Monday, has projected confidence that his colleagues will choose to keep him as their leader in a secret vote on December 1.

"I will be elected majority leader," Schumer, who is strongly favored to win, told reporters matter-of-factly last week.

But in the first contested Senate Democratic leadership race since 1994, the New York senator faces a challenge from Senator Chris Van Hollen, 67. While only modestly younger than Schumer, the Maryland lawmaker and his progressive allies outside the Capitol have cast him as an agent of change.

Van Hollen has said the 2026 results show voters are demanding the party break with the status quo and adopt a bolder approach that gives new voices, including incoming progressive lawmakers, more influence in the caucus.

'TIME FOR NEW IDEAS'

The Maryland Democrat has run an increasingly public campaign, though the outcome will be determined in private by 56 Senate Democrats. At least 16 Democrats have publicly committed to backing Schumer, while only six have said they will vote for Van Hollen.

"I'm in this to win it," Van Hollen said on Thursday. "That's my goal. I think if we want to move forward on an ambitious agenda like this, we need new leadership. We need to change the culture of the Democratic caucus. People need to have more input. Our new members need to be at the table."

Democrats flipped nine Senate seats in November, including in several states President Donald Trump won by double digits in 2024. Many of the incoming freshmen said during their campaigns that they would oppose Schumer for Democratic leader.

"Do I like Chuck Schumer?" asked Senator-elect Troy Jackson of Maine. "He's been great, but I do think it's time for new ideas."

In an interview last week on CNN's "State of the Union," Van Hollen cited a "hunger for change" among Senate Democrats and said two incoming senators won despite Schumer's efforts to back their primary opponents. He criticized Schumer for aligning with powerful pro-Israel and cryptocurrency interests in those races.

PROGRESSIVES BACK VAN HOLLEN

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan said Van Hollen stands out because he understands how Washington and the Senate work as a past chair of House and Senate Democrats' respective campaign arms, and he's willing to take risks.

"Those two things are what we need right now, and we need to rethink the way we legislate," he said, pointing to Van Hollen's trips to advocate for a wrongly deported migrant and to draw attention to Israel's war in Gaza as examples of his willingness to take risks.

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia suggested the leadership fight reflected a healthy discussion within the caucus about its future direction. "And there's nothing wrong with that," he told Reuters.

Senate Democratic leader is the only unresolved role among Congress' top four positions. House Democrats last week nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be speaker in the next Congress, where John Thune will continue to lead Senate Republicans and Representative Jim Jordan will succeed Speaker Mike Johnson as the top House Republican.

SCHUMER COULD FACE PRIMARY CHALLENGER IN 2028

Schumer is up for reelection in 2028, and losing the leadership race could make him a more vulnerable target, as ambitious Democrats such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez consider running for his seat. A memo from Ocasio-Cortez's campaign acknowledged she could run for president, Senate or reelection to the House in 2028.

For his part, Schumer has swatted down questions about his future beyond the leadership election.

"I'm focused on 2027 and delivering for the American people," he said on Wednesday. REUTERS