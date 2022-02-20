'Scenes of war' in Brazilian city after mud disaster

PETROPOLIS • An increasingly desperate search was under way on Friday for people buried by a deluge of mud that swept through the Brazilian city of Petropolis, leaving what resembled "scenes of war", according to President Jair Bolsonaro.

A total of 122 bodies have been retrieved to date, according to civil defence officials, in the scenic tourist town some 60km north of Rio de Janeiro.

Last Tuesday, the streets of the city were turned into torrential rivers of mud that swept away homes, cars and trees following the heaviest rains to hit the region since 1932, according to Rio Governor Claudio Castro.

Mr Bolsonaro told reporters after his helicopter flyover on Friday: "We saw enormous destruction, like scenes of war."

Officials say 116 people are still missing. Some of them are likely to be among the 65 unidentified bodies found so far.

On Friday morning, the alarm bells rang once again in areas at high risk of landslides in the city of 300,000 people.

"There is a risk of landslides... Be careful, move to a safe place," came the message over loudhailers amid renewed heavy rain in the early morning, which later subsided.

"Everyone is very frightened and jumps at the slightest noise," said Mr Atenor Alves de Alcantara, a 67-year-old retiree whose home was in the path of the water.

More than 500 firefighters with helicopters, excavation machinery and sniffer dogs continued the search even as hope dwindled of finding anyone alive.

Hundreds of volunteers are assisting residents digging through the mud themselves in a frantic search for missing loved ones.

In the Alta de Serra neighbourhood, 80 houses were engulfed, and the bodies of 98 people have been recovered since Tuesday. Petropolis and the surrounding region were previously hit by severe storms in January 2011, when more than 900 people died in flooding and landslides.

Last Tuesday's deluge was the latest in a series of deadly storms - which experts say are made worse by climate change - to hit Brazil in the past three months.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE