Savouring durians in the afterlife

Durian lovers can "enjoy" the king of fruit even in the netherworld.

One of the latest paper offerings this year for the Qing Ming Festival - Chinese All Souls' Day or Tomb-Sweeping Day - is a tray of tropical fruit including the Musang King durian variety, rambutan, mangosteen and guava.

Ms Angeli Choo, 51, the owner of Eng Ong Heong trading shop in Penang, said people began buying the items for their ancestors two weeks ago.

She said the inspiration behind the new design for the paper offerings was the thorny fruit's popularity in Penang.

"Our artists who designed the tropical fruit paper offerings could have been inspired by the demand for durians here in Penang. So many people love durians," she said.