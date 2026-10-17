Saudi strikes on Yemen kill 12, Houthis say

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Houthi supporters holding weapons during a protest against Saudi Arabia, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct 9.

SANAA, Yemen – Saudi strikes that began overnight have killed at least 12 people in Yemen, three of them children, Houthi media reported on Oct 17.

Saudi warplanes targeted “civilian homes” in Taiz governorate on Oct 17, killing nine people and wounding 16, the Iran-backed group’s news agency said, adding that people were still trapped under the rubble.

The agency had earlier reported overnight strikes in Dhamar province that killed three children and wounded 17 other people.

It said the strikes were carried out “using cluster bombs, which are banned internationally”.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis has launched daily raids in Yemen backing the internationally recognised government in the country’s long-running civil war.

The conflict, dormant for years, erupted again in July and intensified after the Iran-backed group seized the Red Sea coast in September.

The Houthis have repeatedly attacked Saudi targets in recent weeks, including vessels in the Red Sea, oil facilities and Riyadh’s international airport, where 13 people were killed in a single attack last week.

According to the Houthis, the toll from Saudi strikes between Sept 3 and Oct 15 is 115 dead and 305 wounded. AFP