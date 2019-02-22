Saudi prince in Beijing, set to meet Xi

BEIJING • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Beijing yesterday as he aims to seal partnerships on a high-profile Asia tour following a diplomatic crisis over a journalist's brutal murder.

Prince Mohammed is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on his trip, following visits to Pakistan and India.

The tour has allowed the royal to show that Riyadh still has allies after the grisly murder last year of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi - a fierce critic of the Crown Prince - at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul tarnished the Prince's image as well as the kingdom's.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road global trade infrastructure initiative will be on the agenda during the Prince's two-day visit, as the two countries look to improve their economic ties.

"Saudi Arabia has a lot of capital that needs to find profitable places to be deployed," Saudi Energy and Industry Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih told China's official Xinhua news agency.

"China is a great place to invest, with a huge market and an improving environment," he said.

On Wednesday, Prince Mohammed met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country counts Saudi Arabia as one of its key crude suppliers. After his meeting with Mr Modi, Prince Mohammed said the kingdom saw investment opportunities in "various fields to exceed US$100 billion (S$135 billion)".

Mr Xi, on his part, has made stepping up China's presence in the Middle East a key foreign policy objective, despite its traditional low-key role there.

China has given few details about the visit, but sources said Saudi Aramco plans to sign preliminary deals to invest in two oil refining and petrochemical complexes in China.

Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, will sign a memorandum of understanding to build a refinery and petrochemical project in the north-eastern Chinese province of Liaoning in a joint venture with China's defence conglomerate Norinco, said three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Aramco is also expected to formalise an earlier plan to take a minority stake in Zhejiang Petrochemical, said two sources with knowledge of this particular deal.

The investments could help Saudi Arabia regain its place as the top oil exporter to China, which it has relinquished to Russia for the past three years.

Prince Mohammed's visit to China comes on the heels of a visit by the Speaker of Parliament of the kingdom's arch-rival Iran, Mr Ali Larijani, who met President Xi on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, which has accused Iran of backing militant strikes, is involved in an ongoing sanctions campaign against fellow Gulf state Qatar - which Riyadh believes is working with Teheran, and supporting and funding "terrorism".

On Wednesday, the day before the Crown Prince arrived, Mr Xi told Mr Larijani that China's desire to develop close ties with Iran will remain unchanged, regardless of the international situation.

