Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, UAE join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Romina Amato

DUBAI, Jan 21 - Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Qatar have accepted invitations to join U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", the Saudi foreign ministry said in a joint statement that also included the United Arab Emirates.

The statement added that each country will sign accession documents in accordance with its legal procedures.

Kuwait has also accepted the invitation to join the Board of Peace, its foreign ministry said.

Trump has invited dozens of world leaders to join his initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, although diplomats say the move could harm the work of the United Nations. REUTERS

