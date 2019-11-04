Saudi Arabia kicks off plans to list Aramco in world's largest IPO

DUBAI • Saudi Arabia finally kicked off what could be the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO), revealing potential tax cuts and dividends to lure investors.

More than three years after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first raised the idea - and just three weeks after a plan to launch the share sale was abruptly delayed - oil giant Saudi Aramco announced its intention yesterday to list shares on the local stock exchange in Riyadh. The shares are likely to start trading next month.

Aramco's valuation will be determined during the investor roadshow and book-building for the IPO, chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said at a news conference at Aramco's headquarters in the eastern city of Dhahran.

Aramco will release a prospectus for the IPO on Saturday, chief executive Amin Nasser said at the conference.

Aramco, which pumps about 10 per cent of the world's oil, generated the most profit of any corporation last year, with net income of US$111 billion (S$150 billion) - more than Apple, Google's parent Alphabet and ExxonMobil combined.

It was targeting a US$2 trillion valuation - more than double that of Apple - but the kingdom is now ready to accept a valuation of US$1.6 trillion to US$1.8 trillion to ensure the IPO is a success, according to people briefed on the matter.

The sale is key to Prince Mohammed's Vision 2030 plan to overhaul the Saudi economy and end the kingdom's reliance on oil exports.

The proceeds from the IPO will boost the firepower of the Opec nation's sovereign wealth fund, which already has investments in funds managed by Blackstone Group and SoftBank Group.

But the path to yesterday's announcement has not been smooth.

Aramco earned net income of US$68 billion (S$92 billion) and generated US$244 billion in revenue and income related to sales in the first nine months of the year, it said in a statement yesterday.

Prince Mohammed's insistence the company is worth US$2 trillion has been met with scepticism from international investors.

The original plan to list Aramco in either New York or London has been dropped in favour of a Riyadh-only flotation for now.

The company has been tiptoeing towards the greater disclosure required of publicly traded firms. It published annual financial statements for the first time in April, ahead of a US$12 billion bond sale.

In an apparent effort to boost investor interest, Aramco said it will pay a tax rate of 20 per cent on its domestic downstream business starting next year - compared with current levies of between 50 per cent and 80 per cent - provided it consolidates this business under a separate, wholly owned subsidiary by the end of 2024.

Aramco's board confirmed plans to pay US$75 billion in dividends next year, in addition to any potential special dividends. The company has considered raising that to US$80 billion.

At US$1.8 trillion, that would mean a yield of 4.4 per cent, a decent payout in a low-interest-rate world, but still lower than the 5 per cent ExxonMobil investors currently get.

BLOOMBERG