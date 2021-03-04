Sarkozy ready to 'prove his innocence' before European rights court

PARIS • Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has said he is ready to go all the way to the European Court of Human Rights to prove his innocence, his first public reaction after being found guilty of corruption and sentenced to prison on Monday.

The court found that Sarkozy, 66, had formed a "corruption pact" with his former lawyer and friend, Mr Thierry Herzog, to convince Judge Gilbert Azibert to obtain and share information about a legal investigation into his 2007 campaign finances.

Mr Jean-Francois Bohnert, head of the financial prosecutor's office - which handled the case against Sarkozy - noted in a statement that the judges had found his actions "particularly serious, having been committed by a former president of the Republic who was once the guarantor of an independent judiciary".

Sarkozy is appealing against the conviction. On Tuesday, he protested his innocence, saying he was the victim of a deep injustice, that the ruling was riddled with inconsistencies and that the political impartiality of some investigating judges was open to question.

"Maybe I will have to pursue this fight all the way to the European Court of Human Rights," he told Le Figaro newspaper. "That would be painful for me to have to get my own country condemned, but I'm ready to do so because that would be the price of democracy."

In a major blow to any lingering political ambitions he might have, Sarkozy, a conservative who led France from 2007 to 2012, was sentenced to three years in prison - with two of them suspended.

The presiding judge said she was open to him staying out of jail if he wore an electronic tag-bracelet for the remaining year. That decision lies with another judge.

The judgment was "riddled with inconsistencies," Sarkozy told Le Figaro. It "doesn't provide any proof, but just a bundle of circumstantial evidence".

Meanwhile, senior politicians from the opposition centre-right have rallied to his defence. Some allies previously hoped he might be drawn out of retirement to run in the 2022 presidential vote.

"Acquitted or not, it would change nothing politically," Sarkozy said. "I said I wouldn't be a candidate and I stand by that."

He stands trial in another case related to illegal campaign financing later this month.

"It's a hard blow," said political science professor Pascal Perrineau at the Sciences Po university in Paris, noting that despite Sarkozy's legal worries since leaving office, he had cultivated the image of an "irreplaceable" kingmaker who acted behind the scenes on the French right, aided in part by the lack of a clear political successor.

