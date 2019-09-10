Sarah Palin's husband files for divorce

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The husband of former US vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin has filed for divorce due to "incompatibility of temperament," US media reported Monday (Sept 9).

Divorce papers filed in Anchorage, Alaska cited an "incompatibility of temperament" between Todd and Sarah Palin, both 55, "such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife," according to reports.

The divorce documents only use the couple's initials, but they were identified by the date of their wedding anniversary and the birthday for their youngest child, who is still a minor.

Todd and Sarah Palin married in 1988 and have five children together.

The family was thrust into the spotlight when late Republican senator John McCain tapped Sarah Palin, then the governor of Alaska, as his running mate for the 2008 presidential election. The pair lost the election to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Palin served as Alaska governor from 2006 to 2009. Since then, she and her husband, a commercial fisherman and oil field production operator, have appeared in several reality television shows.

Their oldest daughter Bristol was a competitor in the 2010 season of "Dancing With the Stars." After leaving gubernatorial office, Palin became a founding member of the ultra-conservative Tea Party movement, which contributed to the rise of populism later embodied by President Donald Trump.

Palin has been a vocal Trump supporter since the 2016 presidential campaign.