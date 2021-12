Mr Paul Heinz Suarez Gamarra, popularly known as the Peruvian Santa Claus, handing out a gift to a young Covid-19 patient through a window at a hospital in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday.

Mr Gamarra uses the hydraulic crane from the local volunteer firefighter brigade's fire truck to spread Christmas cheer to children and their families confined within the building because of their coronavirus infections.

"The most important thing is the love you get," Mr Gamarra said.