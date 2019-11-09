Sailing with salt harvest

This aerial photo taken on Thursday shows boats loaded with salt sailing on a river course during the autumn harvest season at a salt pan in the Caofeidian district of Tangshan, in northern China's Hebei province.

The annual autumn harvest season of the salt pan in the district has entered its last phase. The output of sea salt this year is expected to reach 1.42 million tonnes.

Just 50km away from Tangshan, Hangu district boasts plentiful marine chemical resources. The area's coastline spans 32km, contains 27 species of seawater and freshwater fish and its history of salt processing dates back over 1,000 years.

Hangu's salt ponds are about three times the size of the plantation area in the whole district. Its "Changlu salt" is world-renowned, white in colour and large in size.