Sahel bloc says Nigerian plane violated airspace over Burkina Faso

ABUJA, Dec 9 - States in Africa's Sahel region have accused Nigeria of violating their airspace, saying one ‍of ​its military transport planes landed in ‍Burkina Faso on Monday without clearance.

There was no immediate comment from ​Nigeria, ​which has sent planes and troops to help quell a coup in neighbouring Benin, a country that also ‍borders Burkina Faso.

The complaint highlighted rising tensions between the ​Confederation of Sahel States (AES) - ⁠a bloc formed by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger after breaking with regional body ECOWAS - and ECOWAS member Nigeria, West Africa's largest ​military power.

AES said late on Monday a Nigerian C-130 transport plane carrying ‌two crew and nine ​military passengers had flown over Burkina Faso without authorisation and then had to land in the city of Bobo Dioulasso after an in-flight emergency.

AES said its air defences were on maximum alert and authorised to neutralize any aircraft ‍violating its airspace.

The Sahel alliance, created last year in ​the aftermath of coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, said ​it broke away to push back ‌against foreign influence and ECOWAS sanctions. REUTERS