S.African public enterprises minister to retire after elections

FILE PHOTO: Pravin Gordhan is sworn in as Minister of Public Enterprises in Cape Town, South Africa, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File photo
Updated
Mar 08, 2024, 03:11 PM
Published
Mar 08, 2024, 03:06 PM

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, will retire after this year's general elections on May 29, he told Reuters on Friday.

Gordhan oversees state entities including struggling power utility Eskom and logistics firm Transnet, whose poor performances have dragged down economic growth in Africa's most industrialised economy.

An anti-apartheid veteran, he has been in politics since the beginning of South Africa's democracy and previously served as finance minister. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top