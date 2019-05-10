Sacred oxen predict abundant Thai harvest

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn (centre, back) at a royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok yesterday.

The ancient ceremony marks the beginning of the rice farming season in Thailand, with farmers converging on the capital Bangkok for the annual event.

The event is believed to assure a successful planting season and an abundance of crops.

This year, the sacred oxen chose to drink water and eat grass and rice, leading to the soothsayers predicting the country will have adequate supplies of water and abundant rice, food and fruit.