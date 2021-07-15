S. Korea tightens curbs as cases hit new daily high

The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea climbed to a new daily high of 1,615 yesterday as a fourth wave of infections swept through the country, particularly in the capital area, prompting the authorities to tighten restrictions in other regions too.

Daily figures have stayed above 1,000 for eight consecutive days, raising the country's tally to 171,911 yesterday. The death toll stood at 2,048, or 1.19 per cent of cases.

Health officials have urged people to adhere to the curbs, pointing out that infections had doubled from last week and could rise to above 2,000 a day if the situation did not improve.

Small clusters of infections have started popping up all around the country.

A worrying 30.9 per cent of new cases in the past two weeks cannot be traced, and the more contagious Delta variant was found in 23.3 per cent of cases last week - almost double that of the previous week.

About 80 per cent of the local infections reported yesterday were detected in the capital area of Seoul city, Gyeonggi province and Incheon city.

Social distancing rules in the capital area have been tightened to the highest Level 4 since Monday. This means the closure of all entertainment outlets, a 10pm curfew for most businesses, and a two-person limit for gatherings from 6pm to 5am. Up to four people are allowed to gather at other times of the day.

All schools in the capital area also went online yesterday, and will remain so until summer vacation starts in two weeks.

Regions outside the capital area were at Level 1, the lowest, but all except Sejong, North Jeolla, South Jeolla and North Gyeongsang decided to raise it one notch higher from today, owing to growing concerns over the new clusters.

In the south-eastern region, South Gyeongsang province reported 87 new cases yesterday, while Busan added 62 cases and Daegu, 52 cases.

Under Level 2, restaurants, cafes and bars are allowed to open until midnight and up to eight people are allowed to gather. There are no restrictions on gathering numbers or operating hours under Level 1. But Sejong city decided to allow only up to four people to gather despite being under Level 1.

In Seoul, a major cluster traced to Hyundai Department Store in the posh Gangnam district has grown to 147 cases. Some 102 are staff members, 25 are visitors, and 20 are family members and close contacts.

Seoul city officials said 22,000 people had been tested in relation to the cluster, including up to 16,000 visitors to the store.

Meanwhile, smaller clusters were found at two other department stores and a megamart.

Officials said the virus could have spread in common spaces such as rest areas, changing rooms and bathrooms, adding that they would boost anti-virus measures targeting these "vulnerable spaces".

Demand for vaccination has grown in tandem with the increasing number of cases but has been hampered by a shortage in the supply of vaccines.

Figures from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) show that 15.6 million people, or 30.6 per cent of the country's 51.3 million population, had already received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as at yesterday. This is a slight improvement from the 29.8 per cent registered at the end of last month.

Only six million, or 11.8 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated with both doses, said the KDCA.