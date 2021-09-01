S. African scientists find new variant that may have increased transmissibility

JOHANNESBURG • South African scientists said they have identified a new coronavirus variant with a concerning number of mutations.

The so-called C12 variant was first identified in May in the South African provinces of Mpumalanga and Gauteng, where Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, are situated, the scientists said.

So far, it has been detected in all nine of South Africa's provinces, as well as in other parts of the world including China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Britain.

The mutations "are associated with increased transmissibility" and an increased ability to evade antibodies, the scientists said in a research paper.

"It is important to highlight this lineage given its concerning constellation of mutations."

Changes in the virus have driven successive waves of the coronavirus with the Delta variant, first found in India, now pushing up infection rates across the world.

Mutations are first classified as variants of interest by the World Health Organisation. Once they are identified as being more severe or transmissible, they are termed variants of concern.

C12 evolved from C1, a lineage of the virus that dominated infections in the first wave of the virus in South Africa in mid-2020.

It has between 44 and 59 mutations from the original virus detected in Wuhan in China.

The research was published by groups including the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, known as Krisp, and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

In May, the variant accounted for 0.2 per cent of the genomes sequenced in South Africa. That rose to 1.6 per cent in June and 2 per cent in July.

Where C12 has been found

• All nine of South Africa's provinces • China • Democratic Republic of the Congo • Mauritius • England • New Zealand • Portugal • Switzerland

"We are currently assessing the impact of this variant on antibody neutralisation" in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the scientists said. The results are expected within a week, Krisp director Tulio de Oliveira said at an immunology conference on Monday.

"It has only been detected in around 100 genomes, a very low number," he said. "It's still a very small percentage, but again we are really keeping a good eye on that. It has all of the signatures of immune escape."

South African scientists also discovered the Beta variant last year. They have stressed that the country's advanced ability to sequence the genomes of the virus enables the identification of new strains that could have originated elsewhere.

BLOOMBERG