S. Africa Parliament fire under control after flaring up again

JOHANNESBURG • A fire that struck South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town has been contained after strong winds reignited the blaze, firefighters said yesterday.

The blaze began in the early hours of Sunday and devastated much of the complex before it was declared under control on Monday morning.

But strong winds reignited the fire late in the afternoon.

"Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that erupted late yesterday afternoon just before five," said local fire service spokesman Jermaine Carelse. "The fire was fanned by a strong south-easterly wind but firefighters managed to contain the fire just before 12 last night," he said.

"This morning, just before five, there was a small flare but firefighters managed to extinguish that blaze," he said, adding that about 20 firefighters remained on the scene to monitor the situation throughout the day.

A 49-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday inside the Parliament building, was due to appear in court yesterday on charges of housebreaking, arson and damaging state property.

No casualties have been reported, but the damage done has shocked the country.

The fire started in the wood-panelled older part of the complex, a section that once housed South Africa's first parliament.

Completed in 1884, the section houses treasures, including around 4,000 heritage and artworks, some dating back to the 17th century.

Its roof was completely destroyed, but the priceless collection of books and artworks was believed to have been spared.

The fire then spread to the neighbouring and newer National Assembly building and a third building where the Upper House, the National Council of Provinces, had been located.

"Teams are now working their way through the maze-like building, room-for-room, as they attempt to locate and extinguish (hot spots)," Cape Town city officials said in a statement.

"This is a lengthy process, as some rooms need to have their interior wooden cladding pulled apart, in order to identify any concealed hot spots," they said.

