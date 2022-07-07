S. Africa mourns deaths of 21 teens in tavern

EAST LONDON (South Africa) • South African mourners gathered in the coastal city of East London yesterday to grieve the mysterious deaths of 21 teenagers in a poorly ventilated local tavern 10 days ago.

Dressed in black, they sung and danced to solemn gospel songs in front of the coffins of 19 of the victims, the youngest of whom was a 13-year-old girl.

All were empty, the funeral parlour said, as police were still investigating the deaths. The remaining two people were buried separately by their families.

"Our hearts are broken. There are parents who will not get to hug or kiss their son or daughter again... They each had beautiful dreams. They each had a bright future ahead of them," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a speech at the funeral.

"This tragedy has affected all of us as a nation."

The incident at the end of last month in a popular nightspot in Scenery Park township, outside the city of East London, provoked an outpouring of sorrow.

It has also reignited a debate about South Africa's stark inequalities, with many, including the billionaire President Ramaphosa himself, pointing out a lack of viable sports grounds, youth centres or libraries in townships such as Scenery Park.

