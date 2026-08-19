Straitstimes.com header logo

News analysis

Russia’s ‘pivot to Asia’ takes a turn as it prioritises ties with isolated regimes over bigger economies

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) meeting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Aug 18.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Aug 18.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Jonathan Eyal

  • Russia prioritises ties with isolated Asian regimes like North Korea and Myanmar over larger economies such as Japan and South Korea.
  • Russia uses the disputed Kuril Islands as a military base to strengthen its Pacific defence, escalating tensions with Japan.
  • Moscow’s Asian policy aims to boost its regional influence and leverage against China despite economic and diplomatic challenges.

AI generated

LONDON – Akira Moto, Japan’s Ambassador to Russia, experienced the sort of petty indignities by now very familiar to most European diplomats in Moscow.

He was summoned on Aug 18 to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a stern dressing-down and then jostled by hostile Russian passers-by and journalists as he struggled to get back to his embassy car.

See more on

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Japan

North Korea

Myanmar

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.