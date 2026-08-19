News analysis
Russia’s ‘pivot to Asia’ takes a turn as it prioritises ties with isolated regimes over bigger economies
- Russia prioritises ties with isolated Asian regimes like North Korea and Myanmar over larger economies such as Japan and South Korea.
- Russia uses the disputed Kuril Islands as a military base to strengthen its Pacific defence, escalating tensions with Japan.
- Moscow’s Asian policy aims to boost its regional influence and leverage against China despite economic and diplomatic challenges.
AI generated
LONDON – Akira Moto, Japan’s Ambassador to Russia, experienced the sort of petty indignities by now very familiar to most European diplomats in Moscow.
He was summoned on Aug 18 to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a stern dressing-down and then jostled by hostile Russian passers-by and journalists as he struggled to get back to his embassy car.