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Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Aug 18.

LONDON – Akira Moto, Japan’s Ambassador to Russia, experienced the sort of petty indignities by now very familiar to most European diplomats in Moscow.

He was summoned on Aug 18 to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a stern dressing-down and then jostled by hostile Russian passers-by and journalists as he struggled to get back to his embassy car.