Russian military says 13 Ukrainian rockets downed in southern Belgorod region

A view shows a damaged car following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Belgorod, Russia, in this picture released December 30, 2023. Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows a damaged house following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the settlement of Urazovo in the Belgorod Region, Russia December 30, 2023. Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Defence Ministry said its anti-aircraft units had destroyed 13 Ukrainian rockets over the southern Belgorod region on Friday and the regional governor said one person had been killed and four injured in the incidents.

A ministry statement said units in Belgorod region had thwarted "an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack", with 13 rockets taken down.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border, said a man had been killed when a house was struck.

Four people were being treated for injuries. Ten private homes sustained damage and the water supply in the city of Belgorod was disrupted, Gladkov said.

The Ukrainian armed forces posted video on Telegram of what they said was the sky above Belgorod, showing at least one building on fire.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported 32 drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions overnight. The ministry did not provide any information on damage or casualties.

On Saturday morning, the governor of the Bryansk region, also adjoining Ukraine, said a child had been killed in strikes on "civilian objects" in two villages. Alexander Bogomaz did not specify when the attacks took place.

The Russian military also said it had destroyed a Ukrainian maritime drone moving towards the Crimean peninsula. REUTERS

