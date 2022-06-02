Russian forces advance in eastern city, pushing deeper into Donbas

KYIV • Russian forces yesterday pressed closer to the centre of an industrial city, in a drive to grab a swathe of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces, now 98 days into their invasion, were pounding infrastructure in the eastern and southern regions, including the symbolically important city of Sievierodonetsk, which they entered on May 27.

It has been the main focus of their ground offensive for several weeks.

Sievierodonetsk, a Soviet-era city, houses a large chemical factory.

According to local governor Serhiy Gaidai, a Russian air strike hit the plant on Tuesday, blowing up a tank of toxic nitric acid and releasing a plume of pink smoke.

Russia "attacked the Azot factory from a plane, resulting in the release of toxic substances", Mr Gaidai said, urging residents to remain inside.

Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces continued to hit the northern, southern and eastern districts of Sievierodonetsk.

If Russia captures the city and its smaller twin Lysychansk on the west bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, it will hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the eastern Donbas region that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists and a key war aim of President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian forces now control just 20 per cent of Sievierodonetsk, Russian forces have 60 per cent, and the rest has become a "no-man's land", Ms Oleksandr Stryuk, the Ukrainian head of the city administration, told Reuters in an interview.

"The 20 per cent is being fiercely defended by our armed forces... Attempts are being made to drive out the Russian troops... We have hope that despite everything, we will free the city," Mr Stryuk said.

Governor Gaidai said Lysychansk was easier to defend as it is located on a hill but Russian forces would target it with artillery and mortars once in full control of Sievierodonetsk.

Mr Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the pro-Moscow Luhansk People's Republic, told TASS news agency that Russian proxies had advanced slower than expected to safeguard city infrastructure and "exercise caution around its chemical factories".

Capturing it would bring Russia one step closer to its stated aim of seizing Ukraine's east, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014.

But any victory there has come at an enormous cost. Most of the city's buildings have been pulverised in weeks of Russian missile fire, and the vast majority of the city's pre-war population have fled.

Before the war, the city was home to around 120,000 people.

Mr Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council aid agency which has long operated out of Sievierodonetsk, said up to 12,000 civilians remain trapped in the crossfire without sufficient access to water, food, medicine or electricity.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lambasted the European Union, which agreed on Monday to cut imports of Russian oil, for not sanctioning energy from Russia sooner.

The EU will ban imports of Russian oil by sea.

Officials said that would halt two-thirds of Russia's oil exports to Europe at first, and 90 per cent by the end of this year.

Responding to the EU oil embargo, Russia widened its gas cuts to Europe, driving prices higher and ratcheting up its economic battle with Brussels.

Moscow said yesterday that it could re-route oil exports to limit its losses.

"Sanctions will have a negative effect for Europe, us and the whole global energy market," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Mr Peskov added that a "reorientation" was under way to find alternatives for the oil that will no longer be sold to Europe. "These are purposeful, systematic actions that will allow us to minimise the negative consequences," he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES