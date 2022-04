As Russian troops intensify their attacks on Ukraine's eastern border, Russian diplomats are facing the repercussions of their country's invasion of its neighbour.

At least 10 Western nations have protested against Russia's invasion of Ukraine by expelling Russian diplomats and embassy personnel, some of whom they also accuse of espionage. Since the invasion began on Feb 24, hundreds of Russian diplomats and their staff have been ousted from Western countries, including at least one ambassador.