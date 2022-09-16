Russian, Chinese navies in joint patrols in Pacific Ocean: Moscow

Updated
Published
4 min ago

MOSCOW - The Russian and Chinese navies are holding joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday, deepening military and diplomatic ties between Moscow and Beijing as their relations with the West have soured.

A ministry statement on Telegram said that crews from both sides were conducting joint tactical manoeuvres and carrying out exercises involving artillery and helicopters.

"The tasks of the patrols involve the strengthening of naval cooperation between Russia and China, upholding peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, coastal monitoring and safeguarding Russian and Chinese nautical economic sites," it said.

The deepening "no limits" partnership between rising superpower China and natural resources titan Russia is a geopolitical development that the West is watching with anxiety.

Russian and Chinese warships conducted their first joint patrols of the western Pacific Ocean in October last year, a move closely monitored by Japan, which called the manoeuvres "unusual".

September 16, 2022

