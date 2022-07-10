Russia vetoes bid to renew UN cross-border aid for Syria

UNITED NATIONS • Russia has signalled an end to a long-running UN aid operation into north-west Syria from Turkey after vetoing a one-year extension and then failing in its own push for a six-month renewal and greater international reconstruction efforts.

The current UN Security Council mandate for humanitarian aid – including food, medicine and shelter – to some four million people in opposition-controlled north-west Syria from Turkey expires today.

Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said the only solution that Moscow would not veto was its own. That draft resolution also failed on Friday, after only Russia and China voted in favour. The United States, Britain and France voted against the Russian text, while the other 10 council members abstained.

I do not see at this point any other option. Given the fact of the words that have been said today, I think this has been made almost impossible,” Mr Polyanskiy told reporters, adding that another council member could again put Russia’s text to a vote.

Before its own draft resolution failed, Russia had vetoed a proposal for a one-year extension – drafted by Ireland and Norway – which received 13 votes in favour.

Despite a “no limits” strategic partnership with Moscow, Beijing abstained on the vote.

“This is a life and death issue and tragically, people will die because of this vote,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun called on all council members “not to give up” and to continue negotiations, while Ireland’s UN Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason said: “We’re not daunted by this veto. This is not the end of the road.”

However, when asked if Russia would again veto any draft text that was not its own, Mr Polyanskiy replied: “Obviously.”

Russia argues the UN aid operation violates Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It says more aid should be delivered from inside the country, raising opposition fears that food and other aid would fall under government control.

