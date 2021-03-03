Russia tried to kill Navalny: UN rights experts

GENEVA • Top United Nations human rights experts said Russia was to blame for attempting to kill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and have called for an international investigation into his poisoning with a "signature compound".

The attempt to kill Navalny last year was part of a pattern of attacks on critics at home and abroad, and intended to send a "sinister warning" to quash dissent, said Ms Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on summary killings, and Ms Irene Khan, UN expert on freedom of opinion and expression, in a statement on Monday.

"It is our conclusion that Russia is responsible for the attempted arbitrary killing of Mr Navalny," Ms Callamard told a news conference.

"As in other cases, Mr Navalny was poisoned by a signature compound, this time Novichok, one unlikely to be used by a non-state actor or another government," she said.

Navalny fell ill in Siberia last August and was flown to Germany, which says it found evidence he had been poisoned with Novichok, a banned nerve agent.

Russia denies any role in his illness and says it has not seen proof he was poisoned. In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said Russia hoped the UN experts' intervention would prompt Germany to release data which Moscow has accused Berlin of withholding.

After recuperating for five months in Germany, Navalny, 44, returned to Russia in January. He was arrested on arrival and sentenced to 21/2 years in prison for parole violations.

"Given the inadequate response of the domestic authorities, the use of prohibited chemical weapons, and the apparent pattern of attempted targeted killings, we believe that an international investigation should be carried out as a matter of urgency in order to establish the facts and clarify all the circumstances concerning Mr Navalny's poisoning," the UN experts said.

The United States yesterday announced sanctions on senior Russian government officials and Russian entities in response to what US officials said was Moscow's attempt to kill Navalny with a nerve agent.

The announcement, made by senior government officials, marked a sharp turn from former president Donald Trump's reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US President Joe Biden last month called the jailing of Navalny "politically motivated", and called for his release.

REUTERS