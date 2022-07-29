Russia signals space station pullout still at least 6 years away

WASHINGTON • Russian space officials have informed their US counterparts that Moscow would like to keep flying their cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) until their own orbital outpost is built and operational, a senior National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) official said on Wednesday.

Taken together with remarks from a senior Russian space official published on Wednesday, the latest indications are that Russia was still at least six years away from ending an orbital collaboration with the United States that dates back more than two decades.

A schism in the ISS programme seemed to be closer at hand on Tuesday, when Mr Yuri Borisov, the newly appointed director-general of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, surprised Nasa by announcing that Moscow intended to withdraw from the space station partnership "after 2024".

Ms Kathy Lueders, Nasa's space operations chief, said in an interview that Russian officials later on Tuesday told the US space agency that Roscosmos wished to remain in the partnership as Russia works to get its planned orbital outpost, named Ross, up and running.

"We're not getting any indication at any working level that anything's changed," Ms Lueders said on Wednesday, adding that Nasa's relations with Roscosmos remain "business as usual".

The space station, a science laboratory spanning the size of a football field and orbiting some 400km above the Earth, has been continuously occupied for more than two decades under a US-Russian-led partnership that also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

It is one of the last vestiges of cooperation between the US and Russia, though its fate has been called into question since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, straining bilateral relations on a variety of fronts as the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Moscow.

The Ukraine conflict also sparked tensions between Roscosmos and the European Space Agency (ESA).

A formal agreement to extend Russia's ISS participation beyond 2024 has not yet been reached.

Nasa, Roscosmos, ESA and the station's other partners plan to discuss the prospect of extending one another's presence at the laboratory to 2030 during a periodic meeting today of the board that oversees the station's management, Ms Lueders said.

Roscosmos published on its website on Wednesday an interview with Mr Vladimir Solovyov, the flight director for the station's Russian segment, who was quoted as saying that Russia must remain at the station until Ross is operating.

Mr Solovyov said he expected Ross would be fully assembled in orbit some time in 2028.

"We, of course, need to continue operating the ISS until we create a more or less tangible backlog for Ross," he said. "We must take into account that if we stop manned flights for several years, then it will be very difficult to restore what has been achieved."

The American and Russian segments of the ISS were deliberately built to be intertwined and technically interdependent, so any abrupt withdrawal of Russian cooperation could seriously disrupt a centrepiece of Nasa's human spaceflight programme.

REUTERS