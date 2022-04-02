Russia not cutting off gas supply to Europe just yet

MOSCOW/LONDON • Russia allowed gas to keep flowing to Europe yesterday despite a deadline for buyers to pay in roubles or be cut off.
President Vladimir Putin signed an order on Thursday stipulating the change of currency. The move caused alarm in Europe, where it was seen as Moscow's strongest card in retaliation for Western financial sanctions. Germany, the biggest buyer, had rejected the demand as "blackmail".
But pipelines were pumping as normal yesterday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decree would not affect shipments which were already paid for, only becoming an issue when new payments were due in the second half of this month.
"Does this mean that if there is no confirmation in roubles, then gas supplies will be cut off from April 1? No, it doesn't, and it doesn't follow from the decree," Mr Peskov said, adding that Russian energy giant Gazprom would work with its customers to implement the new rules.
Mr Peskov said Russia could at some point abandon the rouble order if conditions changed, but "in the current conditions, roubles are the most preferable and reliable option for us".
European capitals have been on alert for a disruption to gas imports for weeks as Mr Putin seeks retaliation over the West sanctioning Russia for invading Ukraine. With weeks left before bills are due, governments in Europe, which relies on Russia for more than a third of its gas supply, were talking to their energy companies about how to pay them.
"Working closely with member states and operators. EU coordination today to establish a common approach on currency payments for gas contracts with Russia," Ms Ditte Juul Jorgenesen, director-general of the European Commission's energy division, tweeted.
The European Commission declined further comment.
Energy exports are Mr Putin's most powerful lever as he tries to hit back against the sanctions but his room for manoeuvre is limited because Moscow does not have alternative markets for its gas, which is piped to Europe.
"If Putin turns off the gas it might only be for a relatively short period, he needs our money and cannot reroute all the natural gas," said one European gas trader, who declined to be named.
Analysts said the plan, which cements Gazprom's position at the heart of Russian gas trading, was more about shielding the oil and gas company from future sanctions than depriving Europe of much needed fuel.
"It is of course a game to dodge sanctions, adding to uncertainty, propping up gas prices and filling Putin's pockets," a second trader said.
Berlin said it was examining Mr Putin's decree, with an economy ministry spokesman saying private contracts were valid and that Germany was paying in euros for Russian gas.
Germany, which depends on Russia for 40 per cent of its gas needs, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to gas rationing if supplies drop too low.
Meanwhile, Gazprom yesterday said it was exiting its business in Germany. It was not immediately clear how the move would affect the supply of Russian gas to Europe's largest economy. European buyers are still prepared to buy gas under existing contracts while they seek clarity on Mr Putin's demand.
Austria's OMV and Gazprom have had initial contact regarding paying for gas in roubles as demanded by Moscow, a spokesman said yesterday, adding that the company is now waiting for written information.
Denmark's Orsted, which has a take-or-pay contract with Gazprom running until 2030, said it had not yet received any inquiry from Gazprom.
Gazprom also said yesterday that it had started to notify clients of a requested switch of end-payment currency to roubles.
Separately, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed yesterday that the country would not pull out of the Sakhalin-1 offshore oil joint venture with Russia. The move was widely expected as Japanese officials have stressed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine that both the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects are crucial for Japan's energy security.
Sakhalin-1, which is north of Japan, is partly owned by a consortium of Japanese organisations, including the trading company Marubeni and the government. Energy giant Exxon Mobil, also a stakeholder in the project, announced a month ago it would withdraw.
REUTERS, BLOOMBERG