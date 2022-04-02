Russia not cutting off gas supply to Europe just yet

MOSCOW/LONDON • Russia allowed gas to keep flowing to Europe yesterday despite a deadline for buyers to pay in roubles or be cut off.

President Vladimir Putin signed an order on Thursday stipulating the change of currency. The move caused alarm in Europe, where it was seen as Moscow's strongest card in retaliation for Western financial sanctions. Germany, the biggest buyer, had rejected the demand as "blackmail".

But pipelines were pumping as normal yesterday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decree would not affect shipments which were already paid for, only becoming an issue when new payments were due in the second half of this month.

"Does this mean that if there is no confirmation in roubles, then gas supplies will be cut off from April 1? No, it doesn't, and it doesn't follow from the decree," Mr Peskov said, adding that Russian energy giant Gazprom would work with its customers to implement the new rules.

Mr Peskov said Russia could at some point abandon the rouble order if conditions changed, but "in the current conditions, roubles are the most preferable and reliable option for us".

European capitals have been on alert for a disruption to gas imports for weeks as Mr Putin seeks retaliation over the West sanctioning Russia for invading Ukraine. With weeks left before bills are due, governments in Europe, which relies on Russia for more than a third of its gas supply, were talking to their energy companies about how to pay them.

"Working closely with member states and operators. EU coordination today to establish a common approach on currency payments for gas contracts with Russia," Ms Ditte Juul Jorgenesen, director-general of the European Commission's energy division, tweeted.

The European Commission declined further comment.

Energy exports are Mr Putin's most powerful lever as he tries to hit back against the sanctions but his room for manoeuvre is limited because Moscow does not have alternative markets for its gas, which is piped to Europe.

"If Putin turns off the gas it might only be for a relatively short period, he needs our money and cannot reroute all the natural gas," said one European gas trader, who declined to be named.

Analysts said the plan, which cements Gazprom's position at the heart of Russian gas trading, was more about shielding the oil and gas company from future sanctions than depriving Europe of much needed fuel.