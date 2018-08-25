Russia may ban more US politicians over sanctions

MOSCOW • More American politicians may be banned from entering Russia as part of a response to a new round of US sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with a Russian magazine published yesterday.

The United States is expected to impose a new round of sanctions on Russia next Monday that would curb Russia's access to sensitive US national security-controlled goods.

"We could respond symmetrically, asymmetrically, (or) we could lengthen our own list of 'sanctioned' politicians," Mr Ryabkov told the International Life magazine.

"It really doesn't have to be a 100 per cent mirror response. We cannot compete with the US in the economic sphere because we are in different weight categories," he said.

The comments were published a day after US National Security Adviser John Bolton met his Russian counterpart in Geneva, the highest-level bilateral meeting since presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki last month.

Mr Ryabkov told the magazine that Moscow had not yet noted any signs that the US was ready to normalise relations and had noted attempts by Washington to revise tentative agreements reached by Mr Putin and Mr Trump at last month's summit. R

EUTERS