Russia gets ready for Victory Day

A rehearsal for the upcoming Victory Day Parade featuring the Russian armed forces took place in Moscow's Red Square yesterday, the country's Tass news agency reported.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 every year to commemorate the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.

The rehearsal involved infantry columns consisting of 37 parade units, more than 190 pieces of military and special equipment, and 76 aircraft.

Among them were four Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jets (above) that flew in formation over the Kremlin's Cathedral Square.

In addition, more than 12,000 troops also participated in the rehearsal.