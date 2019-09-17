Russia detains two North Korean vessels after attack

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian border guards detained two North Korean racketeering vessels in Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan (also known as East Sea) after one of them attacked a Russian patrol ship, the TASS news agency cited the FSB security service as saying on Tuesday (Sept 17).

"The crew of a North Korean schooner (more than 45 people) carried out an armed attack on a border patrol ship's inspection team. Three military personnel were injured," the TASS news agency cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.