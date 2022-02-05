Russia denies it is preparing fake video as pretext for starting Ukraine war

MOSCOW • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday dismissed as "nonsense" an allegation by the US that Moscow was preparing a fake video as a pretext for starting a war in Ukraine, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

"I read on the Internet that the (US) State Department made some statements that Russia is allegedly preparing a fake video with an apparent attack by Ukrainian soldiers on Donbas," Mr Lavrov said in a clip posted by Ren TV.

"The delusional nature of such fabrications - and there are more and more of them every day - is obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist."

United States intelligence agencies believe Russia has formed a plan to use a fabricated video showing the graphic aftermath of an explosion, including equipment appearing to belong to Ukraine or allied nations targeting Russian people, as a pretext for an invasion, Washington said on Thursday.

It "would involve actors playing mourners for people who are killed in an event that they (Russia) would have created themselves... (and) deployment of corpses to represent bodies purportedly killed," US Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer told MSNBC.

Britain supported the US report, with a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying yesterday that he has "high confidence" that Russia is seeking to engineer a pretext to justify an incursion.

The Kremlin added yesterday that Washington could not be trusted on these accusations. "I would recommend not to believe anyone, and especially the State Department, when it comes to these issues," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Moscow has denied accusations in the past that it is trying to manufacture a conflict, and said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met.

The Kremlin had accused Washington on Thursday of ignoring its calls to ease the stand-off, a day after the US announced it would send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania.

"It's obvious that these are not steps aimed at de-escalating tensions but, on the contrary, they are actions that lead to increasing tension," Mr Peskov said in a conference call on Thursday.

Russia has massed over 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border, but denies planning an invasion. It has demanded guarantees from Washington and Nato that Ukraine will not be allowed to join the military bloc.

The US on Thursday warned Chinese firms that they would face consequences if they sought to evade any export controls imposed on Moscow in the event of Russia invading Ukraine.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price made the remark after the Chinese Foreign Ministry said China and Russia had coordinated their positions on Ukraine during a meeting between their respective foreign ministers - Mr Wang Yi and Mr Lavrov - in Beijing on Thursday.

"We have an array of tools that we can deploy if we see foreign companies, including those in China, doing their best to backfill US export control actions, to evade them, to get around them," Mr Price told a regular news briefing.

He said Russia should know that a closer relationship with Beijing would not make up for the consequences imposed in response to an invasion. "If Russia thinks that it will be in a position... to mitigate some of those consequences, by a closer relationship with (China), that is not the case. It will actually make the Russian economy, in many ways, more brittle," he said.

"If you deny yourself the ability to transact with the West, to import with the West, from Europe, from the US, you are going to significantly degrade your productive capacity and your innovative potential."

Asked to comment, China's Washington embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said: "We have noted relevant reports. Creating tensions does no good to easing the Ukraine crisis, but only adds more uncertainties to the region and the whole world. China is firmly opposed to this."

