Russia controls about one-fifth of Ukraine: Zelensky

KYIV/STOCKHOLM • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that Russia controls about one-fifth of his country, including ground gained over Moscow's invasion, the annexed Crimean peninsula and territory held by Moscow-backed separatists.

"Today, about 20 per cent of our territory is under the control of the occupiers," the Ukrainian leader said during an address to lawmakers in Luxembourg.

Mr Zelensky said in 2014, Kremlin-backed separatists and the Russian military controlled 43,000 sq km, an area he compared to the size of the Netherlands.

But that figure - more than three months into Russia's invasion - had increased to nearly 125,000 sq km, territory he said was "much greater" than the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg combined.

He also told lawmakers that an area more than twice that size - "nearly 300,000 sq km" - had been "polluted" with mines and unexploded ordnance.

"Twelve million Ukrainians are displaced and more than five million have gone abroad," he added.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are solidifying their hold on the eastern Donbas region and pushing steadily towards Ukraine's de facto administrative centre in that region, Kramatorsk.

Russian forces tightened their grip on the industrial Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk as part of their drive to control the eastern Donbas region and targeted rail links used to ferry in weapons from Kyiv's Western allies as the war approaches its 100th day today.

Russian forces, backed by heavy artillery, control most of Sievierodonetsk - now largely in ruins - after days of fierce fighting in which they have taken losses, Britain's Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence report.

"The enemy is conducting assault operations in the settlement of Sievierodonetsk," Ukraine's armed forces general staff said, adding that Russian forces were also attacking other parts of the east and north-east.

Russian forces are trying to assault the east Ukrainian village of Berestove that lies on a main road linking the Luhansk region's city of Lysychansk to the rest of Ukraine, Ukrainian General Oleksiy Gromov told a press briefing.

Russia is close to capturing all of Luhansk, one of two Ukrainian regions that make up the swathe of land known as the Donbas. Russian forces are also trying to attack the town of Sviatohirsk in the Donetsk region.

At least four civilians were killed and 10 wounded in the east and north-east, other officials said.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

If Russia fully captures Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, it would hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces - with Donetsk - in the Donbas that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

Meanwhile, Sweden yesterday announced additional aid of US$102 million (S$140 million) to Ukraine, consisting of both financial aid and military equipment including anti-ship missiles.

"We are now seeing a new phase in the Russian invasion, where (Russia) is gathering strength in eastern and south-eastern Ukraine and the Ukrainian side has requested help in several areas," Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Mikael Damberg.

The military materiel consists of Sweden's anti-ship missile system Robot 17, which is a modified version of the US Hellfire missile system, as well as 5,000 anti-tank launchers and AG 90 assault rifles and ammunition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS