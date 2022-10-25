Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' claim to UN

UNITED NATIONS/KYIV - Rebuffed by Western countries, Russia doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine and said it would bring the issue to the United Nations (UN) Security Council on Tuesday.

Russia sent a letter on its claims about Kyiv to the UN late on Monday, and diplomats said Moscow planned to raise the issue with the Security Council at a closed meeting the following day.

“We will regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism,” Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council in the letter, seen by Reuters.

With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, top Russian officials had phoned their Western counterparts on Sunday and Monday to air their suspicions.

The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Moscow’s allegations as “transparently false” and reiterated their support for Ukraine.

“The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation,” they said in a joint statement.

Later, the United States issued a warning to Moscow.

“We’ve been very clear with the Russians... about the severe consequences that would result from nuclear use,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a dirty bomb or a nuclear bomb.”

Russia’s defence ministry said the aim of a “dirty bomb” attack by Ukraine would be to blame Russia for the resulting radioactive contamination. The ministry has begun preparing for such a scenario, it said, readying forces and resources “to perform tasks in conditions of radioactive contamination.”

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Monday it was preparing to send inspectors in the coming days to two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv’s request, in an apparent reaction to the Russian “dirty bomb” claims. It said both sites were already subject to its inspections and one was inspected a month ago.

Russia’s state news agency RIA had earlier identified what it said were the two sites involved in the operation – the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in central Dnipropetrovsk region and the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv. The IAEA statement did not name the facilities it would inspect.

US officials said there was no indication Moscow had made the decision to use a dirty bomb or any nuclear weapon.

“We continue to see nothing in the way of preparations by the Russian side for the use of nuclear weapons,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.