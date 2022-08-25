Rules on masking up in some other countries

Here is a look at rules on mask-wearing in other countries.

MALAYSIA: The country did away with the requirement for mask-wearing in outdoor settings from May 1. However, mask-wearing is still mandatory in public indoor environments, with the government warning that fines will be imposed for non-compliance.

THAILAND: The wearing of masks has been voluntary since late June as the country seeks to boost its struggling tourism sector.

INDONESIA: The country made mask-wearing voluntary in public spaces from May, though it retained the requirement for public transport and indoor settings.

However, as cases climbed again, it reinstated the compulsory wearing of masks in public from July 1. Nevertheless, compliance has been low, with the authorities turning a blind eye to violators.

CHINA: Its zero-Covid-19 policy still requires mask-wearing in all public settings, including on public transport and in malls and gyms. Enforcement varies, however, with some gyms allowing patrons to remove their masks for strenuous exercise.

INDIA: As far as government policy is concerned, mask-wearing is compulsory in India in busy markets, hospitals, on public transport, and even in private vehicles. But on the ground, by and large, it is left to the discretion of the public, with lax enforcement by the authorities.

JAPAN: The country has never legally enforced government guidance for mask-wearing in crowded areas such as on public transport, and when meeting the elderly or spending time in a hospital. But many of the country's conscientious citizens still voluntarily wear masks.

SOUTH KOREA: Mask-wearing outdoors is not mandatory, though it remains the norm. However, masks are required indoors and on public transport. Those who violate this rule face a 100,000 won (S$100) fine.

UNITED STATES: The US government and states have often been at odds on federal mask-wearing mandates, though the friction has somewhat eased following a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases.

In the face of growing public apathy towards federal and state mask mandates, there are no longer compulsory mask rules across the entire country.

EUROPE: Mask rules differ across Europe, though it is no longer compulsory to wear one in most countries there.

Keval Singh