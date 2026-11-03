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Rubio speaks to Venezuelan minister about reforms that lay groundwork for elections

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with his Venezuelan counterpart on Monday about reforms that lay the groundwork for future free and fair elections in the South American country, the State Department said in a statement.

• Rubio met Venezuelan Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco at the State Department on Monday.

• "The two discussed progress in the Venezuelan-led reconciliation talks, including institutional reforms that lay the groundwork for free, fair, and credible elections," the State Department said in a statement.

• Rubio said last week Venezuela's electoral infrastructure was designed to rig elections and must be quickly replaced before a valid election can be held.

• In early January, President Donald Trump ordered a deadly US military raid in Venezuela that led to the seizure of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were subsequently brought to New York to face trial.

• Trump has since praised Maduro's former vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, who became interim president and began governing the country under US oversight.

• Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said last week Washington has suggested the country hold presidential elections next year.

• The Trump administration supports negotiations between the Rodriguez government and opposition groups, which do not include Machado's Vente Venezuela movement, on overhauling Venezuela's electoral council and top court before the next elections.

• Rodriguez's interim government has signed deals with a variety of companies interested in oil and gas with support from Washington.

• The US Treasury Department said on Monday the Venezuelan foreign minister also met US Treasury chief Scott Bessent, with Bessent discussing boosting energy production and getting investments into Venezuela.

• The UN human rights office said in January that US intervention in Venezuela violated international law, while human rights advocates say Trump's focus on exploiting Venezuelan oil echoes an imperialist approach. REUTERS