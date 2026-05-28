Royal Caribbean scraps Mexico water park after environmental backlash, president says

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MEXICO CITY, May 27 - Cruise company Royal Caribbean decided to withdraw a large water park project it planned on Mexico's Caribbean coast following Mexican authorities' rejection of the project, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday.

The rejection last Tuesday of the "Perfect Day" project followed strong public backlash against the environmental impact of the planned mega-tourism development in Mahahual, a pristine area of Mexico's coast some 70 km (44 miles) from the southern border with Belize.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, but said following the rejection of its park it was optimistic about investing in Mexico and planned to discuss with stakeholders other proposals in the country.

"The project will not be carried out there," Sheinbaum told journalists during her daily morning press conference. "Talks are underway with the company to see if there is a location — one that does not have these environmental impacts — where the project could be developed."

Sheinbaum said Royal Caribbean decided to withdraw its proposal after Mexico's environmental watchdog SEMARNAT decided the project was too invasive for the area, which is near a massive coral reef and protected mangrove forests.

Slated to open in 2027, the park was advertised as the "biggest, baddest, boldest destination," with beach clubs, pools, bars and over 30 waterslides.

Sheinbaum said three permits tied to the park, including one involving a pier, had been denied.

Salvemos Mahahual, a local environmental group, said over the weekend that it would continue to oppose any plans by Royal Caribbean to pursue its development projects in the area, while promoting sustainable tourism in the small coastal town.

"By withdrawing voluntarily, the company avoids a formal refusal, which allows them to modify the project and try again in the future," it said, pointing to the three separate projects pitched by the cruise operator.

Royal Caribbean is also planning to open a separate beach club in Cozumel this year. REUTERS