How this conservationist is using tourism to save endangered manta rays

With wingspans of up to seven metres, posing entrancing figures as giant manta rays slide through the water, “they are just majestic”, says Ms Kerstin Forsberg.

But in the homeland of the Peruvian marine scientist and conservationist, these endangered creatures are considered more a source of food, rather than marine life to be treasured and appreciated as part of the ocean’s delicate ecosystem.

Ms Forsberg, who is leading the Planeta Océano project to help preserve and protect the magnificent creatures, says, “Giant mantas are extremely peaceful and completely harmless. They are marvellous flagships for all vulnerable marine species.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature currently classifies giant manta rays as vulnerable with a higher risk of extinction. Thousands of them are caught annually worldwide for their gills, which are used in traditional medicine, and for meat.

In Peru, fishermen have reportedly captured dozens of giant manta rays in a season, putting the population there – estimated at over 650 – under severe pressure as the rays are slow to reproduce. They take seven to 10 years to reach maturity, and produce just one pup every two to seven years.