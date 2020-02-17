Rocket blasts off on resupply mission to International Space Station

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with a Cygnus resupply spacecraft on board, being launched from Pad-0A on Saturday at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (Nasa) Wallops Flight Facility in Wattsville, Virginia.

The rocket lifted off at 3.21pm Eastern Standard Time (4.21am yesterday Singapore time), with the spacecraft successfully separating from the rocket about nine minutes after blast-off, before flying on its way to the International Space Station (ISS), according to Nasa's live broadcast.

Northrop Grumman's 13th contracted cargo resupply mission for Nasa to the ISS will deliver more than 3,400kg of science and research experiments, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew.