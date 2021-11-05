Rising pace of infections in Europe of grave concern, says WHO

FRANKFURT • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed "grave concern" over the rising pace of coronavirus infections in Europe, as Germany registered its biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

"We are, once again, at the epicentre," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said yesterday. He warned that according to a reliable projection the current trajectory would mean "another half a million Covid-19 deaths" by February.

Alarm bells were ringing especially in Germany, the European Union's most populous country, where the number of new cases over the past 24 hours soared to almost 34,000 yesterday - an all-time high, according to the Robert Koch Institute health agency.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday that the country of 83 million people was facing a "massive" pandemic among the unvaccinated and that intensive care beds were starting to run out in some regions.

"Corona is once again raging with full force, the fourth wave is hitting us hard," the top-selling Bild daily wrote.

Covid-19 prevalence in England also rose to its highest level on record last month, Imperial College London said, led by a high number of cases among children and a surge in the south-west.

The WHO's Europe region - which spans 53 countries and territories and includes several nations in Central Asia - has now recorded 78 million cases since Covid-19 first emerged in China in 2019.

The cumulative figure exceeds that of South-east Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Western Pacific, and Africa combined, the organisation said. The "current pace of transmission" across Europe "is of grave concern", Dr Kluge said.

The WHO blamed a combination of insufficient vaccination and a relaxation of preventative measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing. Hospital admission rates were higher in countries where fewer people are vaccinated, Dr Kluge added.

The number of new daily cases has been rising for nearly six consecutive weeks in Europe and the number of new deaths per day has been rising for seven consecutive weeks, with about 250,000 cases and 3,600 deaths per day.

Over the past seven days, Russia - a country with strong vaccine hesitancy - has led the rise with 8,162 deaths, followed by Ukraine with 3,819 deaths and Romania with 3,100 deaths. Globally, the virus has killed more than five million people.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE